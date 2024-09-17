Girl who died after Duxbury crash was trapped in wreckage after hitting tree, police say

DUXBURY, Mass. — A teenage girl who passed away after a crash in Duxbury over the weekend struck a tree and had to be extricated from the wreckage, authorities announced in an update on Tuesday.

Officers responding to a report of a single-car crash into a tree in the area of Harrison Street just before 12:30 a.m. on Saturday found a 17-year-old Pembroke girl trapped in her wrecked vehicle, according to the Duxbury Police Department.

“The juvenile was unresponsive and needed to be extricated from the vehicle with the Jaws of Life,” the department said in a news release.

The girl, whose name hasn’t been released, was flown to Massachusetts General Hospital, where she died from her injuries on Monday night.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the friends and family of the victim,” Duxbury Police Chief Michael Carbone said in a statement.

Massachusetts State Police are assisting Duxbury police with an investigation into the cause of the crash.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group