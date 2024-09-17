Teenage girl dead after high-speed crash in Duxbury, officials say

DUXBURY, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a crash in Duxbury early Saturday morning that killed a teenager.

According to Chief Michael Carbone, officers responding to a motor vehicle crash around 1 a.m. on Harrison Street found a single car involved and a juvenile girl behind the wheel.

The girl was transported to an area hospital. Police say that she succumbed to her injuries on Monday night.

The name of the deceased is not being released at this time.

Officials say speed was a factor in the collision.

The crash remained under investigation by Duxbury Police with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police CARS Unit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

