Gillette Stadium to host Brazil-France exhibition match in March

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Croatia v Brazil: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 AL RAYYAN, QATAR - DECEMBER 09: Neymar of Brazil celebrates after scoring his teams first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between Croatia and Brazil at Education City Stadium on December 09, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images) (Lars Baron/Getty Images)
FOXBORO, Mass. — The road to the FIFA World Cup begins in March with a friendly meeting between Brazil and France at Gillette Stadium

The March 26 showdown will be the first international match at Gillette Stadium in a decade.

The exhibition will be part of the “Road to 26” -- a series of international exhibitions leading into the World Cup in June.

Massachusetts is home to one of the largest Brazilian populations in the country but missed out on hosting a match during this summer’s World Cup.

Tickets for the friendly will go on sale on Ticketmaster on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.

