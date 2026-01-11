Gillette Stadium to host Brazil-France exhibition match in March

FOXBORO, Mass. — The road to the FIFA World Cup begins in March with a friendly meeting between Brazil and France at Gillette Stadium

The March 26 showdown will be the first international match at Gillette Stadium in a decade.

The exhibition will be part of the “Road to 26” -- a series of international exhibitions leading into the World Cup in June.

Massachusetts is home to one of the largest Brazilian populations in the country but missed out on hosting a match during this summer’s World Cup.

Tickets for the friendly will go on sale on Ticketmaster on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group