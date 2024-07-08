Giant sea creature — largest animal on earth — spotted off North Shore on Fourth of July

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Whale watchers off the North Shore of Massachusetts were recently dazzled by the rare sighting of the largest animal on the planet.

Onlookers on a Cape Ann Whale Watch boat were treated to an up-close look at a blue whale on the Fourth of July, according to the tour agency.

“We spent the most extraordinary 30 minutes in the presence of a blue whale,” Tina McMahon-Foley of the Gloucester-based company wrote in a Facebook post. “This encounter had passengers on other whale watch boats cheering to one another as one boat would leave, and another would move in. One single animal ignited a sense of comradery between strangers.”

McMahon-Foley said the blue whale was doing four-minute dives and onlookers were able to see the animal’s body under the surface of the water.

North Atlantic blue whales can grow up to about 90 feet and are over 100,000 pounds, according to NOAA Fisheries.

McMahon-Foley noted that she had only seen a blue whale on one other occasion more than 20 years ago.

She also shared photos of Thursday’s sighting that she captured using a telescopic lens.

