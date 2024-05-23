‘Giant scuffle’: Three teens stabbed during brawl at Andrew Station

BOSTON — Three teens who were stabbed during an after-school brawl at Andrew Station in South Boston are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told Boston 25 News that it started as a heated fight involving dozens of kids on board an MBTA bus around 3:50 p.m.

Those witnesses said the dispute escalated further as soon as the juveniles exited the bus.

MBTA Transit Police said that possible suspects were detained on scene but did not say how many.

Boston 25 News spoke with a witness who said he applied pressure to the chest wound of one of the victims.

“He touched his chest and said I’ve been stabbed, I’ve been stabbed,” said Israel Matias. “I had to rush and help him. I put pressure and held him.”

Matias says the fight involved more than 30 kids and didn’t know what they were fighting about.

He said it seemed to involve two separate groups.

“It was a giant scuffle,” he said. “There were girls screaming and kids screaming.”

Surveillance video from nearby Andrew Liquors shows one of the other victims asking for help after the stabbing.

The clerk told Boston 25 News that he called 911 right away while the teenager was gasping for air and holding his chest.

Witnesses tried to make sense of the violence involving people so young.

“I grew up here. I never seen anything like this in my entire life,” said George Bunting. “I want this to end. People are getting killed here and everything else!”

Trains temporarily bypassed Andrew Station at the request of transit police but service resumed within 15 minutes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

