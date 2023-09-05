Giant inflatable ducks return to New England city

BELFAST, Maine — Giant inflatable ducks have returned to New England.

The ducks are once again floating in Belfast Harbor, for the third year running, CNN reported.

The Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce in Maine shared an image of the ducks on Facebook, with a caption that read, Guess who’s back, back again? JOY is back! Tell a friend! And it looks like Mom and Dad have joined her too!”

The huge ducks first appeared in 2021 when a single duck with the word “joy” written on it floated into the harbor.

Now, in 2023, two larger ducks have joined “joy,” including the largest duck, which has the words “greatest joy” written across its front.

Scott Smith, operations manager for the Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce, told CNN that nobody knows who owns the ducks, where they came from, or how long they’ll be in town.

The Chamber of Commerce’s initial post generated quite a buzz with many shares and comments.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group