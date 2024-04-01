Giant banner hangs over Waltham City Hall in hopes to encourage people to register as an organ donor

WALTHAM, Mass. — April is organ donation month. And Waltham officials hang a giant banner outside City Hall as a reminder for people to register as a donor when getting or renewing their driver’s license.

Massachusetts resident, Brad Biscornet had a heart transplant 15 years ago and he says without it he never would have become a father or begun his career as a firefighter.

“Now sometime in my life I’m thinking about planning for retirement which at one point in time I never even thought was a possibility before that,” Biscornet told Boston 25 News. “We are so thankful for the donor families and for those who register because we never would have been able to have the life and the family that we have now.”

New England donor services say there were more than 1,400 life-saving transplants in 2023.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group