“Ghost gun” and narcotics seized following Cambridge bust

Cambridge — An illegal firearm, narcotics, and a “ghost gun” have been uncovered following the arrest of a Cambridge man, police say.

After an ongoing investigation, led by the Cambridge Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Section, to address ongoing narcotic issues in Central Square, police obtained and executed a search warrant on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

Police arrested 49y/o Michael Burke of Cambridge. Burke was taken into custody without incident. Multiple items were confiscated from the vicinity:

Over 200 grams of cocaine

Over USD 8,000

A homemade firearm, known as a “ghost gun”, with an attached switch to give the firearm automatic firing capabilities

An unregistered firearm

“This case is an example of how focused, collaborative work by law enforcement does result in the removal of drugs and guns from our communities. In this case, the defendant allegedly was engaged in cocaine distribution over an extended period and illegally owned firearms - including a ghost gun,” said District Attorney Ryan in a press release. “Ghost guns are a significant threat to public safety and those who possess them are intentionally skirting the Massachusetts gun laws. These prosecutions reflect our commitment to holding those in possession of these guns accountable.”

Burke was arranged on Thursday at the Cambridge District Court. Multiple criminal charges have been placed against him, including trafficking more than 200 grams of cocaine, possession of a large capacity firearm or feeding device, firearm or ammunition without FID Card, possession of a machine gun (ghost gun), and possession of an undetectable firearm.

A dangerousness hearing is scheduled for October 16, 2024.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

