Get ready to ‘Stuff the bus’! Boston 25 gearing up for school supply drive

BOSTON — Boston 25 is partnering with Verizon and the Salvation Army to once again ‘Stuff the Bus’!

The school supply drive provides an opportunity for the community to support local students and teachers, ensuring they have the necessary supplies for the upcoming school year.

Verizon stores in Hanover, Shrewsbury, and Avon are also accepting supplies ahead of the main event, allowing community members to contribute even if they cannot attend the Framingham event.

Participants are encouraged to gather new school supplies and help ‘stuff the bus,’ supporting local education efforts.

Boston 25 will be broadcasting it live from 7 A.M. to 7 P.M. as we encourage everyone to come on down and help stuff the bus!

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group