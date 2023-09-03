Get ‘Purposely Lost’ in these new, unique getaways in Maine

MAINE — Looking for a unique, relaxing getaway for the fall? Look no further than a cabin in the woods.

Purposely Lost is a collection of five tiny homes located in Southern Maine. These homes are secluded from the hustle and bustle of city life and packed with intricate design details and luxury amenities, all in the middle of the woods.

Visitors can choose to stay in one of three treehouse homes or two “Hobbit Homes.” Each of the units features waterfront views with beds, a fully stocked kitchen, a hot tub, and a personal dock.

“At Purposely Lost, we create boutique structures using sustainable design and state-of-the-art energy systems to offer our guests an idyllic escape experience. Let us help you discover how beautiful, intimate spaces can integrate design, craftsmanship, and comfort with minimal impact on the environment,” their website says.

The treehouses are available all year long for weekend and week-long getaways.

