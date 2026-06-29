Germany vs. Paraguay (live updates): 2026 World Cup knockout match at Boston Stadium today

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The knockout rounds of the 2026 FIFA World Cup have officially arrived at Boston Stadium, and the stakes couldn’t be higher as Germany takes on Paraguay in a win-or-go-home showdown.

Fans packed outside the stadium are gearing up for what promises to be an intense battle, with a spot in the next round on the line. In this stage of the tournament, there’s no margin for error — one mistake could end a team’s World Cup run.

Germany enters the match as the clear favorite, but analysts say Paraguay may have a path to pull off an upset.

Boston 25 soccer analyst Julian Cardello says confidence and aggression will be key for Paraguay if they hope to advance.

“They need to match Germany physically and not be afraid to attack,” Cardello said. “Germany’s goalkeeper has struggled statistically in this tournament, so there are opportunities there if Paraguay can put pressure on and get shots off.”

As the field narrows in the Round of 32, expectations rise for soccer’s global powerhouses to take control.

“At this point, you expect the top teams to show up,” Cardello said. “The Germans, the Spanish, the French — they’re expected to get the job done. It doesn’t mean they will, but that’s the expectation.”

With every round cutting the field in half, the intensity is only building. Teams that started in a pool of 48 are now down to 32, and the path forward becomes even more demanding from here.

Another key difference in knockout play: no holding back.

“You’re not going to see key players resting,” Cardello added. “Everyone wants to be on the field, and coaches are putting their best lineups out there. It’s all about winning — you don’t leave anything to chance.”

Germany vs. Paraguay kicks off at 4:30 p.m. The game can be seen on Boston 25 News.

Follow live updates leading up to, during, and after the match:

10:15 a.m.

Boston Stadium trains Groups A & B are now boarding at South Station.

⚽ Germany v Paraguay: Boston Stadium Trains Groups A & B now boarding at South Station. https://t.co/o5LdYMeKrb — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) June 29, 2026

10 a.m.

The Executive Office of Public Safety and Security reminds fans to check train schedules and Boston Stadium guidance before heading out.

⚽ Heading to the Germany v. Paraguay match? Be #MatchReady before you leave!



🚆 Check train schedules and stadium guidance before you head out.

🚗 Plan ahead for road closures and heavier-than-normal traffic around South Station and Foxborough.

With hot temperatures in the… pic.twitter.com/0SVKmiAiCJ — Executive Office of Public Safety and Security (@EOPSS) June 29, 2026

9:45 a.m.

Boston 25 Chief Meteorologist Shiri Spear says the matchday forecast is the “pick of the week.”

9 a.m.

Heavy traffic is expected in and around Foxborough today, and fans heading to the match are urged to plan ahead.

Germany vs. Paraguay: Heavy traffic expected for win-or-go-home World Cup clash in Foxborough https://t.co/Bb5dyuJRLj — Boston 25 News (@boston25) June 29, 2026

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