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George and White leads Celtics past Bucks, 109-102

By The Associated Press
Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 04: Paul George #13 of the Boston Celtics reacts during the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden on November 04, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
By The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Paul George scored 25 points and had five 3-pointers, Derrick White added 24 points and seven assists, and the Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks 109-102 on Wednesday night.

Tyler Herro scored 18 of his 25 points during the third quarter for the Bucks, who fell to 1-7, including 0-4 on the road. Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 18 points.

Baylor Scheierman had nine points and 11 rebounds off the bench for the Celtics, who survived a scare after being pushed by one of the NBA’s weaker teams.

Boston never trailed through three quarters, opening a 22-point advantage in the second quarter, leading by 21 at halftime and eight entering the fourth. Milwaukee’s best stretch came during the third quarter, with a 26-12 run to make it a single-digit game.

When Ryan Rollins slammed home two of his 13 points, the Bucks trailed 91-89 with 8:17 remaining. George threw the ball away coming out of a timeout, with Milwaukee’s Nate Ament racing the other way for a layup that tied it at 91.

The Bucks took their first lead of the game at 92-91 when Ament hit a free throw. With leading scorer Jayson Tatum watching from the bench, and Payton Pritchard missing the final quarter with what the team called a right eye abrasion, the Celtics’ search for late-game offense was answered when White converted a hoop-and-harm sequence that put Boston up 102-97 with 2:22 left.

Boston outscored Milwaukee 12-5 over the final three minutes. The Celtics shot 41% from three (16 of 39) and improved to 5-0 at home.

Tatum (rest) was sidelined for Boston for the first time this season. The All-Star forward was coming off a 19-point game during Monday’s 109-93 loss to the Houston Rockets.

Up next

Bucks: Host Toronto on Friday night.

Celtics: Open a four-game road trip at Charlotte on Friday night.

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