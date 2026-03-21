George Haseotes, member of the family that founded Cumberland Farms convenience store, has died

RHODE ISLAND — George Haseotes, a member of the family that founded the Cumberland Farms convenience store and gas station, has died. He was 94-years-old.

Haseotes passed away at Good Samaritan Hospital in Palm Beach, Florida, following a brief illness. He was surrounded by his children, family, and friends.

The company, Cumberland Gulf Group, began when Haseotes’ parents, Greek immigrants Vasilios Spiros Haseotes and Aphrodite Bassis Haseotes, settled in Cumberland, Rhode Island. The couple started a dairy farm with $84 and a single cow. George Haseotes was one of eight children in the family

The family eventually went on to open their first dairy store in Bellingham, Mass., in the 1950’s. The company then went on to sell items other than milk, eventually becoming a convenience store. In the 80’s, the company then went on to get into the sale of gasoline. Since then, Cumberland Farms has branched off, now having nearly 600 stores all across the Northeast.

Haseotes is survived by his wife, Kristen Williams Haseotes; his children, George Williams Haseotes, Holly Haseotes Bonomo and her husband Richard, and Michael Haseotes and his wife Elizabeth Carroll; a stepdaughter, Katherine Maloy, and stepson, James Kay; and many of their grandchildren.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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