‘Gear up’: NICU babies at Boston hospitals celebrate Father’s Day

NICU babies at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Mass General for Children were dressed up in outfits to celebrate Father’s Day.

“Gear up, everyone! This Father’s Day, the youngest patients in the neonatal intensive care units (NICU) at Brigham and Women’s Hospital (BWH), are celebrating with a little bit of vroom and a whole lot of yum,” a spokesperson for Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

The littlest pit crew members are keeping their dads’ spirits high and engines roaring.

Photos show the babies dressed up as grill masters and race car drivers.

“These babies might not know the difference between a carburetor and a spatula yet, but they sure do know how to make daddy’s heart race faster than a Formula 1 car,” the hospital said.

Happy Father’s Day to all our dads and father figures!

