Gas leak shuts down busy section of downtown Boston near Massachusetts General Hospital

BOSTON — Police have temporarily shut down a busy section of downtown Boston due to a gas leak on Tuesday morning.

North Grove Street at Cambridge Street is closed, the Boston Police Department announced on X.

National Grid told Boston 25 News that a third party struck a line at 13 North Grove Street, resulting in a gas release.

This closure was affecting all traffic heading to both the main entrance and the emergency room at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Boston police officers were on scene assisting with traffic, and drivers were urged to seek alternative routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group