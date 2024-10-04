Garth Brooks accused of rape in lawsuit from hair-and-makeup artist

LOS ANGELES — A woman who says she worked as a hair-and-makeup artist for Garth Brooks alleges in a lawsuit that the country music star raped and sexually assaulted her in a Los Angeles hotel in 2019. The woman is not named and goes by Jane Roe in the lawsuit filed in LA Superior Court on Thursday. She alleges that Brooks booked only one hotel suite for the two of them on the trip from Nashville to California, and raped her in the suite. An email sent to Brooks’ publicist and attorney seeking comment was not immediately answered.





