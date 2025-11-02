Gardner police seek public’s help searching for a missing man, concerned about his well-being

GARDNER, Mass. — Gardner Police are asking for the public’s assistance in searching for a missing man.

Leonard Mercury, 57, was last seen around 2 a.m. on Friday, October 31, leaving Heywood Hospital in the direction of the bike path.

Mercury was wearing hospital clothing and no shoes, and is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs around 195 pounds.

Authorities are deeply concerned for Mercury’s well-being and believe he may be in need of immediate medical attention.

“Community awareness and vigilance are crucial during this time,” Gardner police said.

Anyone who has seen Mercury is asked not to approach him directly and call police immediately at 978-632-5600, or dial 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

