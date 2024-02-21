Gardner Pilot Academy administrators removed, ‘did not respond’ to student bullying, misconduct

BOSTON — A community meeting is planned for March 1 after two Boston Public Schools administrators were removed from the Gardner Pilot Academy for not adequately responding to allegations of sexual misconduct and bullying among students, Superintendent Mary Skipper said.

In a letter sent last Thursday to the school community, Skipper said the two administrators, which include the principal and the assistant principal, “will not return to the school” or to Boston’s public school district following an internal investigation into misconduct.

The investigation “revealed unreported, unaddressed, and egregious Code of Conduct violations involving bullying, student-to-student bias-based misconduct (e.g., persistent bullying based on race and gender; racial or homophobic slurs) and student-to-student sexual misconduct (e.g., groping, choking, and use of sexually explicit and derogatory language),” Skipper said in her letter.

“School administrators at GPA were aware of these incidents but did not respond to the vast majority in a manner consistent with school district policy and, in some cases, state law (e.g., reports of bullying to Succeed Boston, Equity complaints to the Office of Equity and reports of suspected child abuse or neglect to Department of Children and Families [DCF], known as a 51-A report),” Skipper said.

Furthermore, Skipper said, “While this investigation was underway, it was reported that a now-former male GPA employee had been sending inappropriate social media and text messages to middle school female students.”

“Those inappropriate messages were reported by the students to the designated Assistant Principal who failed to take appropriate action or to timely notify the Acting Principal,” Skipper said.

Once the acting principal learned of the allegation “multiple” days later, she immediately followed protocol, Skipper said.

“DCF was properly notified, messages were turned over to the Boston Police, and there is now an active criminal investigation,” the superintendent said.

“Through all of this, the Gardner faculty and staff have remained focused on the needs of Gardner students and I am so grateful for the team,” Skipper said.

Acting Principal Kat Atkins-Pattenson will become interim principal effective Feb. 26, Skipper said, adding that her team will follow up with the Governing Board and the community about the timeline and process for a permanent principal search. A search is also underway for the assistant principal role.

A community meeting will be held via Zoom at 8 a.m. on Friday, March 1 “as a way to talk with the Interim Principal, the new Interim Program Director and central office leadership,” Skipper said.

“I am aware that it will take time for the community to heal. I also believe in the strength of the Gardner community,” Skipper said. “The school has brilliant students, dedicated families, committed and talented educators, and giving partners. Together, we will continue to move forward to improve access and opportunities for all of the Gardner’s students and families.”

Gardner Pilot Academy has nearly 400 students in pre-kindergarten through grade 8 in Allston, according to the school district’s website.

