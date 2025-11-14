Disturbing video of Gardner High School assault sparks safety concerns as violence cases surge

GARDNER, Mass. — A disturbing video circulating online shows a student physically assaulting another student at Gardner High School last Friday.

“We were talking and as we were going up the stairs, we were laughing and then she assumed it was about her and turned around and then doused me in liquid,” said Pheonia, the victim who was attacked.

Pheonia, who’s 14, says the other girl, who’s a senior at the school, threw water on her before striking her with a Stanley water bottle.

“It’s basically a metal pipe with a handle,” said Ayesha Coaxum, Pheonia’s mother.

Coaxum can’t help but get emotional when she sees the video another student took of the incident. She says her daughter suffered a concussion and bloody nose after the attack.

“Even when you show emotion, it shows weakness and if you show anger, it shows fear,” said Coaxum.

Gardner Public Schools Superintendent Mark Pellegrino says they’re aware of this video on social media.

“While we are not able to specifically comment on the incident due to student confidentiality, we ask that people refrain from passing public judgment on those involved while we investigate this incident thoroughly,” said Pellegrino in a statement Thursday.

“You ask yourself how many times and how many different ways does this happen and continue to happen?” said Coaxum.

According to state data from the Department of Education, the number of students committing assault and battery at Gardner Public Schools rose in recent years.

Fifteen students were disciplined for battery during the 2021-2022 school year.

That number nearly quadrupled the following year, to 58 students disciplined and remained high at 41 disciplined in the latest stats for the 2023-2024 school year.

“It’s humiliating, of course, like I don’t think, I would not wish that on anybody, I wouldn’t even wish that on her, it’s just something that should have never happened,” said Pheonia.

Now this family is hoping this attack is a wake-up call for parents and school staff to prevent this from happening again.

“Going forward, I’m just concerned for her safety,” said Coaxum.

The superintendent also says their focus is on providing support to all the students, staff and families involved and to make sure all students have access to their education.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

