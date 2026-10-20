Futurecast: Storm won’t directly hit Massachusetts, but its impacts will reach the coast

DEDHAM, Mass. — A distant nor’easter will keep Massachusetts breezy for the next several days, bringing rough surf and the potential for beach erosion before conditions gradually improve later this week.

Closely positioned high- and low-pressure systems are creating a stiff northeast breeze. The wind will also drive increasingly rough seas Tuesday, with waves building from around 5 feet to as high as 11 feet during the afternoon.

The biggest concerns along the coast will be high surf, dangerous waves, and beach erosion. While significant coastal flooding is not expected, persistent wave action over the next couple of days could still cause problems along vulnerable beaches and shorelines.

When will the coastal storm come closest to Massachusetts?

The offshore system is expected to make its closest approach Wednesday night.

Futurecast shows southeastern Massachusetts potentially getting grazed by some precipitation around Wednesday evening. Most of the rain that does reach the region is expected to fall overnight into early Thursday morning.

This will not be an all-day rain event. Most of Wednesday and Thursday should remain dry, with the system quickly pulling away Thursday morning.

Skies will brighten as Thursday progresses, and gusty winds should slowly ease.

How long will the rough surf and strong winds last?

The northeast breeze will remain noticeable for the next several days, keeping ocean conditions rough and increasing the risk of beach erosion.

Conditions should begin improving Thursday as the offshore system moves farther away and winds gradually lighten.

Anyone heading near the coast should remain mindful of powerful surf and rough seas, even if conditions on land stay mostly dry.

Cooler fall weather follows for the weekend

Temperatures will fluctuate through the week, with highs reaching the 60s Tuesday and again Thursday. Other days will feature highs mainly in the 50s, delivering a seasonably cool fall feel.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday should bring plenty of sunshine, but mornings will be chilly, with temperatures dropping into the 30s.

With afternoon temperatures climbing into the 50s and 60s, you will likely need layers as chilly mornings give way to milder afternoons.

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