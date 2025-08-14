Future scientists aim for the stars at girls’ rocketry camp

BOSTON — A Boston-area group is hoping to inspire the next generation of women scientists in America.

The Science Club for Girls, based in Cambridge, capped their two-week summer rocketry program on Thursday, literally aiming for the skies.

The annual camp, now in its sixth year, saw dozens of 6th to 8th-grade girls fire off homemade rockets they built and studied over the last few weeks.

The camp teaches them about science, technology, engineering, and math – commonly known as STEM. Specific topics include physics and aerospace engineering.

“We hope our participants really see themselves in science and STEM,” said club executive director Bonnie Bertolaet.

The Science Club for Girls, which operates year-round, aims to introduce and inspire girls and other underrepresented communities in the sciences to pursue STEM careers.

“They become more comfortable and familiar, and more scientifically literate,” Bertolaet said. “We hope they think about going into these fields one day themselves.”

