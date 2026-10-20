Future of Lawrence mayor in focus as city council to weigh no-confidence resolution

LAWRENCE, Mass. — The Lawrence City Council is set to discuss the future of its mayor Tuesday night.

Members of the city council voted to move forward with a resolution calling confidence in Mayor Brian DePeña into question.

The council’s action comes as DePeña faces mounting legal challenges at both the state and federal levels.

There are now 15 state charges against the mayor, including allegations that he secretly recorded City Hall employees and shared the footage.

DePeña pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Those charges are on top of 11 federal charges he is already facing.

Federal prosecutors accuse him of misusing more than $1.5 million in pandemic-era small business loans, alleging some of that money went toward personal expenses and his mayoral campaign.

DePeña has said he will not resign. He has argued that the federal case involves business activities that happened before he became mayor.

He is due back in court on Dec. 9.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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