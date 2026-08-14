Furever Friday: Waylon looking for a forever home

Mass. — Meet Waylon, an adorable 7-year-old boy looking for a forever home.

Waylon is a Beagle/Blue Tick who is a very laid-back, chill boy!

He loves men and women equally and has lived with cats and dogs.

He loves jumping into the car for car rides as well as cuddling up on the couch.

Waylon would need a home where someone could start off being with him daily the first couple of weeks.

For more information, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group