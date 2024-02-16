Furever Friday: Wallace is looking for his forever home

DEDHAM, Mass. — Meet Wallace, a “hunk of burning love” who is looking for his forever home.

Wallace, aka “Wally,” is a 6-year-old rescue pup from PittieLove Rescue who loves butt rubs and hanging out on the couch.

“He wants to be where his people are at all times and absolutely adores bum scratches,” PittieLove wrote in a post on their website. “A distinguished adult gentleman, Wally has a moderate energy level and walks very politely on his leash. He loves all toys and will even carry a shoe in his mouth to greet his people when they arrive home.”

Wally also loves riding in the car and taking in the scenery.

A fenced-in yard is a high priority on Wally’s wish list for a forever home because he loves romping around outside.

PittieLove says Wally is open to having a four-legged sibling and could succeed with children as well.

