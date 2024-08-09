Furever Friday: Tommie looking for a forever home

Meet Tommie, a sweet four-year-old boy looking for a forever home.

Tommie is a chihuahua mix who sadly was used as a stud dog and kept in a basement for years.

He came to the Quincy Animal Shelter through TT Animal Foundation. When he first came to the shelter, the growth on his upper lip was huge and it interfered with his eating.

Tommie had surgery done and the growth was removed and deemed not cancerous.

Tommie before and after surgery Tommie before and after surgery (Quincy Animal Shelter)

The little boy loves loving on humans, walks, and treats. He gets along well with other dogs and is non-reactive to cats.

For more information on Tommie and to apply to adopt him, visit the link here.

