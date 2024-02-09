Furever Friday: Tillie looking for a forever home

Meet Tillie, a 3-year-old sweet little girl looking for a forever home.

Tillie is a 3-year-old Pit Bull Terrier who weighs 37 pounds and came to the Lowell Humane Society as a stray.

Tillie currently lives with a foster family and loves giving and getting affection, especially belly rubs.

Tillie would do best as the only animal in her home. She is looking for a family with teens+, preferably dog-savvy. Tillie is an active dog that will need an active home that will be able to burn her energy off, she loves hiking, walking, running, and playing fetch!

For more information on Tilly and to apply to adopt her, visit the link here.

