Furever Friday: Suni Lee looking for a forever home

BOSTON — Meet Suni Lee, a loveable boy looking for a forever home.

Suni Lee was found with his littermates on the side of the road down south.

This three-month-old boy will need training because he is a puppy. He loves cuddles and playing and gets along well with other dogs.

For more information on Suni Lee and his littermates, visit the link here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group