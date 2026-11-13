Furever Friday: Sugar looking for a forever home

SUTTON, Mass. — Meet Sugar, an adorable girl looking for a forever home.

Sugar is a gentle and affectionate Husky from Louisiana, about 5 years old and 53 lbs.

She is very well-behaved in her foster home and enjoys snuggling on the couch but is also quite comfortable being on her own.

She loves to play with other dogs and loves her walks. She is happy to sleep in her crate, on a dog bed or sofa, or in bed with you. She’s housebroken.

For more information on Sugar, and to apply to adopt her, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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