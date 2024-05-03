Furever Friday: Squashbuster looking for a forever home

Mass. — Meet Squashbuster, a big snuggle bug looking for a forever home.

Squashbuster is a friendly 5-month-old who is making progress with his crate training, leash training, and already sleeps through the night.

He loves going to the beach and going on walks. Squash loves other dogs and would do best in a home with another pet.

Squashbuster came to Sweet Paws Rescue after he was found in the south with his littermates in bad conditions.

For more information on Squashbuster and to apply to adopt him, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group