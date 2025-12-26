Furever Friday: Sprout and Chevy looking for forever homes

It’s Furever Friday and we’ve got a holiday deal on two adorable lovebugs, Sprout and Chevy!

Sprout was rescued after being discovered on the brink of death during a routine traffic stop earlier this month.

Sprout was “just skin and bones” and could barely walk.

Sprout is well on her way to a full recovery and is super affectionate, lively and loves interacting with people and other animals.

Sprout enjoys playtime and cuddles!

Her friend Chevy is also up for adoption and does great with kids, cats and dogs.

Chevy is approximately 3 years old and was surrendered with two cats. He not only enjoys playing but also loves to cuddle!

Anyone interested in adopting Sprout and/or Chevy is asked to reach out to Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Massachusetts or click this link!

