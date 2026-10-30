Furever Friday: Skye looking for a forever home

Mass. — Meet Skye, a beautiful 6-year-old Husky looking for a forever home.

Skye has a BIG personality. She’s goofy, independent, a little dramatic, and VERY nosey. If something is happening, she needs to know about it! Between her happy zoomies, love of toys, and endless Husky opinions, this girl will keep you smiling every day.

She’s not a super snuggly girl, but she’ll let you know when she’s ready for affection.

Skye needs an active family with a low-key, predictable home life.

Trust takes time with Skye, and she’s looking for a patient, committed adopter who will give her the space to settle in and build that special bond.

For more information on Skye and Sweet Paws Rescue, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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