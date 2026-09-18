Furever Friday: Ray looking for a forever home

PEMBROKE, Mass. — Meet Ray, a cute 5-month-old mix looking for a forever home.

Ray is a male pit bull and hound mix and has handsome white coloring with black and gray markings.

Ray is a friendly young puppy who previously lived inside a home and was accustomed to having people around.

He has typical puppy energy and is still learning about the world around him.

As a young puppy, Ray needs a family committed to continuing his potty and crate training, puppy manners, structure, socialization, and confidence building.

He is still growing and learning, so his foster or adopter should be prepared for all the fun and work that come with raising a puppy.

Ray is currently being fostered through Buddy and Friends Animal Rescue.

For more information on Ray and to apply to adopt him, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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