Furever Friday: Pit mix Clover looking for a forever home

Meet Clover, a one-year-old pitty mix looking for a forever home.

Clover is an active and smiley girl who does very well with other dogs.

She loves people and kids, is housebroken, and is crate-trained. Clover would be well in a home with a young and active family.

For more information and to apply to adopt Clover, visit the link here.

