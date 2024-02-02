Furever Friday: Pit mix Clover looking for a forever home

Meet Clover, a one-year-old pitty mix looking for a forever home.
Clover is an active and smiley girl who does very well with other dogs.
She loves people and kids, is housebroken, and is crate-trained. Clover would be well in a home with a young and active family.
For more information and to apply to adopt Clover, visit the link here.
