Furever Friday: Pit Bull Buddy looking for a forever home

MASS. — Meet Buddy, a four-year-old Pit Bull who is looking for a forever home.

Buddy is looking for a home where he can be a dog’s dog.

Buddy’s previous owner could no longer care for him, and after spending some time at an Animal Control facility, he landed at the Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Massachusetts.

According to the shelter, Buddy is “a wonderful companion for someone who is looking to throw the ball around the backyard and hang out on the couch.”

Buddy likes to “talk” and would do better with adults and not children. He loves his walks, stuffed toys, and just curling up in a comfy spot for quiet time.

For more information on how to adopt Buddy, click the link here.

