Furever Friday: Mr. Wonderful looking for a forever home

WESTMINSTER, Mass. — Meet Mr. Wonderful, an 11-year-old boy looking for a forever home.

Mr. Wonderful is a bully who came to Crops and Flops rescue from a local family who could no longer care for him after his owner died.

Mr. Wonderful’s owner passed away 8 years ago in a jet ski accident while on vacation, and this sweet man has been passed around since then.

He’s a one-of-a-kind, exciting, unique, and unforgettable. He has personality to spare but is really just a super easy dog who loves to be close and nap in the softest spot in the house.

He is a shrewd investor (of love!), a multi-millionaire (of snores!), and a terrific fund manager (of snacks!). He is a mature and no-nonsense man who knows what he wants (love, naps, and food) and isn’t afraid to ask for it.

For more information and to adopt Mr. Wonderful, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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