Furever Friday: Mr. Man looking for his forever home

BOSTON — Meet Mr. Man, a sweet lovable boy looking for a forever home.

Mr. Man came to Buddy and Friends Animal Rescue after he was dropped off at a vet.

Mr. Man is going to need an active, patient home who is willing to train him and make him apart of his daily routine.

This boy loves learning new things and it is a great way to get his brain and body to relax. He is a go go go type of dog.

For more information Mr. Man and to apply to adopt him, visit the link here.

