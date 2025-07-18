Furever Friday: Marilyn Mon’Ruff looking for a forever home

Meet Marilyn Mon-RUFF! She’s a 5-year-old American pitbull-terrier mix who weighs about 50 pounds.

This fabulous lady is ready to steal your heart and ride shotgun on all your adventures! Marilyn Mon-RUFF is a large mixed-breed sweetheart with a laid-back personality and a friendly nature that makes her a joy to be around.

She’s a big fan of car rides (windows down, ears flapping = pure bliss!) and is already crate trained, making her an easy companion at home and on the go. While Marilyn enjoys the occasional playdate with other friendly dogs, she would prefer to be the only doggo living in your home. Just like her namesake, she’s all about charm and good company!

Older kids are welcome in her circle of fans-she’s the perfect mix of gentle and goofy.

If you’re looking for a loyal, low-key best friend with a starlet’s soul, come meet Marilyn Mon-RUFF.

She’s available for adoption at the Lowell Humane Society and is ready for her close-up and her forever home!

For more adoption information, click here.

