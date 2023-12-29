Furever Friday: Mack is looking for his forever home

Meet Mack, a playful and goofy boy looking for a forever home.

Mack is a resilient soul who just arrived in Massachusetts after spending over 500 days in a Florida shelter.

Mack’s personality has captured many hearts, making him a volunteer favorite.

Mack is now at the Baypath Humane Society of Hopkinton.

For more information on Mack and to apply to adopt him, click here.

