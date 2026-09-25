Furever Friday: Lucy looking for a forever home

Meet Lucy, a 12-year-old graceful lady looking for her forever home.

The senior Dachshund is house-trained, affectionate and friendly with other laid-back dogs

She was surrendered through no fault of her own when her owner moved into an assisted living facility.

She does have a manageable dry eye condition that requires daily drops.

Lucy can live alongside other pets.

Lucy is looking for someone who can give her the affection she needs. If she sounds like a great addition to your home, please reach out to our friends at Paw Affection Rescue or click this link.

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