Furever Friday: Lab Mix Selah looking for a new home

Mass — Boston 25 is starting a new segment called Furever Fridays.

Our goal is to help pets in rescues and shelters find their forever homes.

This week, Lynn Flamand with Forever Home Rescue out of Medfield joined us in the studio with Selah!

For more information and to adopt a dog, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group