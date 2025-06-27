Furever Friday: Julip is looking for her forever home

DEDHAM, Mass. — Julip is a sweet and energetic, one-and-a-half-year-old mixed breed pup who loves to run and play.

She is so friendly and is going to make a wonderful companion for a lucky owner. She is a very good girl who enjoys giving kisses and loves receiving attention.

She was found tied up and abandoned in Boston, so we know nothing about her background and therefore will not place her in a home with kids under 13.

She is perfectly behaved for a much-needed bath and seems happy to be nice and clean. During her after-bath zoomies, she loves throwing a tennis ball and retrieving it, so she is good at entertaining herself.

She will jump up out of excitement, so she needs to be taught some manners, but she seems very smart and is food-motivated, which should make training her relatively easy. At 46 pounds, she is the perfect size for all of your adventures.

The first step in our adoption process is to fill out an adoption application here.

