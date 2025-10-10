Furever Friday: Jill looking for a furever home

Meet Jill, a 6-year-old lovely lady, looking for her next adventure and her forever home.

Jill is a true sweetheart with a bright smile and is super playful and open to strangers. She gets the Zoomies but is just as happy cuddling on the couch as she is on an adventure.

She always enjoys a nice walk and is highly treat-motivated.

Jill gives phenomenal hugs and just wants to be loved on.

She is very easygoing and gets along well with other dogs, so she would probably do well in multi-dog homes or one where she is the only pet.

With all the energy of a puppy but the manners and training of an adult, Jill is ready to make the perfect addition to a home.

If you’re interested in adopting Jill, reach out to our friends at Baypath Humane or click this link.

