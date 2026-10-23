Furever Friday: Jake looking for a forever home

Mass. — Meet Jake, a two-year-old boy looking for a forever home.

Jake has had a difficult journey. He was found abandoned with Marmee and their puppies. While the puppies found homes, Jake and Marmee stayed behind for medical care.

Jake was diagnosed with cancer and underwent treatment before finally receiving a clean bill of health and coming to Massachusetts.

Jake was adopted, but the family soon faced challenges, including allergies and Jake’s separation anxiety. He returned from Alone to Home Rescue to find a new family.

Jake deserves a patient, loving family that can give him the stability and time he needs.

This sweet, goofy 2–3-year-old mix enjoys other dogs, walks well on a leash, and has so much love to give.

For more information on Jake, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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