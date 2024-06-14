Furever Friday: Guapo looking for a forever home

SCITUATE, Mass. — Meet Guapo an extremely handsome Chow who is looking for a forever home.

Guapo is about 3 years old and very laid back and has a loving attitude.

He is an easygoing guy who enjoys humans and doesn’t mind the company of other dogs.

He will likely prefer being the king of his castle though, not wanting to share his domain with other canines but fine to meet them out and about.

Guapo came to the Scituate Animal Shelter from another shelter.

Guapo would not do good with small animals and cats.

For more information on Guapo and to apply to adopt him, visit the link here.

