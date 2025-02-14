Furever Friday: Dom looking for his forever home

Meet Dominic, a 7-year-old pittie always up for adventure but looking for his forever home to settle down in.

Dom is super smart and always seems to know where the camera is.

He loves going for walks but is a bit strong on the leash. He would probably do well in a home with older children.

He loves meeting strangers but doesn’t appreciate dogs getting in his personal space so he would probably like to live as an only dog. But may be able to make some dog friends that don’t push him around in his own home.

If you think Dom can be a fit in your home, reach out to the Worcester Animal Rescue League or click this link.

