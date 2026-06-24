Brockton Public Schools celebrate Dybantsa as the No. 1 NBA Draft Pick

BROCKTON, Mass. — The Brockton Public Schools community gathered at the Davis K-8 School to hold a watch party for 2026 NBA Draft.

The party was all in an effort to support the anticipated no. 1 pick, AJ Dybantsa, who was born and raised in Brockton.

As the Washington Wizards selected Dybantsa, the students erupted in cheers for the newest NBA player.

“Even though he’s from a small town, he made it,” one student said.

“I’m just proud of him,” another student said.

The students said they’re blown away by his accomplishment, and it’s inspiring them to follow their own dreams.

“It kind of makes me want to play basketball more,” one student said.

“If he can work hard, I can work hard,” another student said.

“You can chase your dreams, and you can become like him one day if you try hard enough,” another student said.

“Brockton deserves to be on the map for a good reason... no one deserves it more than he does,” Sarah St. George, Dybantsa’s third grade teacher, said.

St. George said it was an incredibly proud moment for her.

“Oh my God, so much pride I mean you can tell the community the school we’re all just beaming with pride,” St. George said.

She said she uses his story to inspire her current students.

“They kind of throw it around on the playground like, well if AJ can do it, [I can do it] that kind of thing,” St. George said.

It’s a message St. George tries to instill in her students every day.

“If you really believe in yourself, you can absolutely have everything you ever wanted,” St. George said.

The city of Brockton also provided 300 free meals to all of the students in attendance to enjoy as they watched a local legend make history.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group