Furever Friday: Chico is looking for his forever home

Chico, a 2-year-old boxer/bull terrier mix who weighs 70 pounds, is looking for his forever home.

Chico is a special boy who is deaf but is an absolute delight! He is an incredibly sweet, affectionate, and social young dog. He absolutely loves being around people and other dogs—he’ll greet you with a happy tail and a big smile every time.

He’s very observant and intuitive, watching closely for body language and hand gestures to pick up on what’s going on. The only thing his hearing loss really changes is that he sleeps like a log!

He’s house-trained, crate-trained, and sleeps soundly through the night. He’s got a nice balance of playful energy and quiet chill vibes. He loves walks, exploring the yard, playtime, and he’s also totally content to take a long nap! He’s eager to please and learns quickly, especially when treats or praise are involved!

This gorgeous boy has been posted for over one year at Great Dog Rescue New England.

Let’s get him a home!

For adoption information, click here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group