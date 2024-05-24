Furever Friday: Carly looking for a forever home

Meet Carly, an adorable 5-year-old girl looking for a forever home.

Carly is a playful, energetic, and interactive pup who enjoys being with people and thrives on affection, even though she can be a little shy at first.

Carly was rescued by a meat trade in China and had to wait more than 2 years in a kennel for her chance to travel to the US in search of a home.

She would do good in a home with dogs and without (she just may take some time to get use to them).

For more information on Carly, and to apply to adopt her, visit the link here.

