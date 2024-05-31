Furever Friday: Calliope looking for a forever home

LOWELL, Mass. — Meet Calliope, a sweet 2-year-old girl looking for a forever home.

Calliope was brought to the Lowell Humane Society when she was found wandering the streets of Lowell.

She adores humans and her face always has a big smile on it. She loves squeaky toys and loves to play fetch with tennis balls.

Calliope has a lot of energy so she would be best in a home that has older children and should be the only animal in the home.

For more information on Calliope and to apply to adopt her, visit the link here.

