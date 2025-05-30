Furever Friday: Brynn looking for a forever home

Meet Brynn, a gentle soul with a whole lot of heart.

Whether she’s curling up next to you with her head tucked under her chin or chasing a ball with joyful enthusiasm, Brynn loves to be close to her people and make them smile.

She is housebroken and crate trained, although she prefers to snuggle in bed. Brynn is friendly to other dogs and does her best to be a “good girl.”

Brynn thrives with a fenced yard to explore and daily walks. She also loves car rides and chasing leaves.

Brynn can be a little jumper when she’s excited, but she’s improving with training and eager to please.

She would do best in a home where:

She’s allowed to sleep on the bed with her people.

She’s showered with affection and included in daily life

She has access to a yard or gets regular outdoor play and exercise

If you want a loving and loyal companion who likes to explore, Brynn may be your perfect match!

For more information on how to adopt Brynn, check out PitteLove Rescue.

